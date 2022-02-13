West Ham's Zouma available to face Leicester despite cat abuse video

LONDON, FEB 12: West Ham manager David Moyes says Kurt Zouma will be available for Sunday's Premier League match at Leicester despite the controversy over the defender's cruel treatment of his cat.

Moyes was criticised for picking Zouma in Tuesday's win against Watford after a video emerged of the French international kicking and slapping his cat.

National League club Dagenham and Redbridge have suspended Zouma's brother Yoan, who is understood to have filmed the video.

But Moyes has refused to change his mind and Zouma remains in contention to play for the Hammers at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

"Yes he's available to play against Leicester," Moyes told reporters on Friday.

"There are different views and opinions on should he be available. We as a club took that decision and I stand by that."

West Ham strongly condemned Zouma's actions earlier this week and fined him the "maximum amount possible" -- reported to be two weeks' wages totalling around £250,000 ($340,000). Zouma had issued an apology, but the 27-year-old lost his deal with sportswear giant Adidas over the disturbing video. -AFP







