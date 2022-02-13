Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

UEFA on verge of 40% leap in European club TV revenues

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

PARIS, FEB 12: Television rights of European club competitions will jump more than 40 per cent from 2024, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday, a rise linked to the expansion of UEFA's flagship Champions League.
The sources said that global deals had been agreed worth 15 billion euros (17.10 billion dollars, 12.57 billion pounds) for the three seasons to 2027, or 5 billion euros a season. The total for this season is expected to be 3.6 billion and for the last pre-pandemic season, 2018-19, was 3.2 billion.
The increase will strengthen UEFA's campaign to discourage any re-emergence of plans for a breakaway super league on the lines of the short-lived rebellion by 12 clubs in April 2021.
Three of those clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, are continuing to fight for a super league in the courts.
According to a UEFA statement released on Monday, the success of the bidding process proved that the new Champions League format, which is to expand the competition from 32 to 36 clubs in 2024 and use the 'Swiss model' to offer more group match days (10 compared to the current six), "holds significant commercial potential."
Under the Swiss model, the 36 teams compete in one huge group. After 10 rounds, against opponents drawn before the start, the top 16 will advance to the first knockout round. One result is the total number of Champions League games in a season will increase from 125 to 225.
The plan has also drawn criticism because at least two of the extra four clubs will qualify on the basis of past performance.
"We are delighted that our tender has attracted so much interest," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in the statement, adding that the agreements "can generate more revenue for Europe's clubs, especially at this crucial time when there is a need for financial stability."
UEFA used existing intermediary TEAM Marketing and added another, Relevent Sports, for the negotiations.
UEFA also gave a greater role to the European Club Association (ECA), which represents leading clubs across the continent.
Ceferin thanked ECA, which is led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain for its "valuable collaboration", a sign of UEFA's desire to include more clubs in the management of European soccer.
"Nasser had a driving role, he worked  with Ceferin as the boss of the ECA," a source close to the negotiations told AFP.
The Qatari, who is also the head of media giant beIN which broadcasts the Champions League in France, some Asian countries, the Middle East and North Africa, wrote to the 230 ECA member clubs on Tuesday in a letter, which AFP has obtained.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate
West Ham's Zouma available to face Leicester despite cat abuse video
Gomez inspires Sevilla win to keep pressure on Real Madrid
UEFA on verge of 40% leap in European club TV revenues
Mbappe gives PSG late win over Rennes ahead of Real showdown
ManU need cutting edge as Rangnick urges Ronaldo to end drought
'Mujib Barsho' Taekwondo concludes  
Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft