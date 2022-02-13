'Mujib Barsho' Taekwondo concludes  

Shaheen School and College of Sirajganj branch emerged champions in the "Mujib Barsho" National School & College Taekwondo competition that concluded on Saturday at National Sports Council gymnasium in the city.

Shaheen School and College have won thirty six medals including twenty one gold, nine silver and six bronze medals while South Point School and College of Baridhara branch bagged twenty medals including eight gold, equal number of silver and four bronze medals.

The winners' of the competition were given medals and certificates while the champions and runners-up team were handed over trophies after the competition.

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation's (BTF) president Morshed Hossain Kamal presided over the closing ceremony.

BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and others officials of the federation were present in the occasion.

Near about 350 taekwondo competitors from twenty two schools and colleges from different districts across the country took part in different categories of the three-day meet, organised by BTF. -BSS















