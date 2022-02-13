Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series

Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed hoped to back in the national fold during the white balls series against Afghanistan, recovering from his back pain fully.
Afghanistan will land in Bangladesh around 10:00pm, instead of scheduled 5:00pm on Saturday. They will play three ODIs, which are part of the ICC ODI Super League and two T20 matches against Bangladesh.
Taskin said as the pain was subsided, he started bowling with an aim to play the Afghanistan series.
"After a bowling session today, I got some confidence since I felt no pain," Taskin said on Saturday.
"Hopefully there will be no problem to play the Afghanistan series. I will do some more sessions and hope that my confidence will continue to be boosted after every bowling session. I believe I will be fully fit ahead of the Afghanistan series."
Taskin was playing for Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing BPL and looked to be in his supreme form. He in fact has been in form for the last one year and had already established him as a match winner of Bangladesh.
But the back pain during a game of BPL spoiled his smooth journey. However he didn't feel that the time off from the game due to the injury would hamper his bowling rhythm.
"Hopefully I can bowl with same rhythm as I had done before the injury," he remarked.
Taskin is one of the five players of Bangladesh to be in IPL auction but he said he is not thinking about that, rather he is considering to how he would keep him fully fit and play all matches for the country across three formats.
"I am not losing my sleeping thinking about IPL. If I get a team, it would be great but if not, there will be no regret. Moreover we have some Test matches and some important ODI and T20 matches coming up. I am only focusing on those matches and play for my country," he concluded.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate
West Ham's Zouma available to face Leicester despite cat abuse video
Gomez inspires Sevilla win to keep pressure on Real Madrid
UEFA on verge of 40% leap in European club TV revenues
Mbappe gives PSG late win over Rennes ahead of Real showdown
ManU need cutting edge as Rangnick urges Ronaldo to end drought
'Mujib Barsho' Taekwondo concludes  
Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft