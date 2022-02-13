Video
India's Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62 mn in IPL auction

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

BANGALORE, FEB 12: India's Shreyas Iyer fetched the top price in the first round of the auction for the Indian Premier League the world's most valuable cricket tournament on Saturday.
Iyer, who stood out with his match-winning 80 in India's 3-0 ODI whitewash of the West Indies on Friday, went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $1.62 million in the two-day auction in Bangalore.
The first set of 10 marquee players each had a base price of $264,000 in the auction, which sets their salary for the 10-team tournament.    -AFP


