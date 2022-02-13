India sweep ODI series against West Indies



India's players pose for a picture with the trophy after their win in the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on February 11, 2022. photo: AFP

Iyer, who made 80, and Pant, who hit 56, guided India to 265 after they lost three early wickets while batting first in Ahmedabad.

Their bowlers, led by pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, then combined to dismiss the West Indies for 169 in 37.1 overs to seal their first ever ODI whitewash over their opponents.

Siraj and fellow paceman Prasidh Krishna took three wickets apiece, while quick bowler Deepak Chahar and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also claimed two each.

But it was the 110-run fourth-wicket partnership between Iyer and Pant that made India bounce back from 43-3, having lost two key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for nought.

"Today we saw Shreyas Iyer, the way he batted. Rishabh Pant came out and put up that score. Deepak Chahar, Sundar, all these guys batted brilliantly," Rohit, who took over as India's full-time ODI skipper in the series, told reporters.

"What was good to see in this series was different guys taking responsibility and finishing the game and doing the job for the team. It's a good sign moving forward."

Chahar, who hit 38, and Washington Sundar, who made 33, got useful cameos before India were bowled out on the final ball of the 50th over.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph struck twice in the same over to take the wickets of Rohit (13) and Kohli -- for the second time in the series -- to rattle the hosts.

Rohit edged an incoming delivery on to his stumps for 13 while Kohli, who scored eight and 18 in the first two matches, got caught behind in his attempt to flick the ball down the leg side.

Rohit laughed off Kohli's dip in off form.

"Not making a hundred is another thing but he made two fifties in the series in South Africa so I don't see there is anything wrong and team management is not at all worried about that," he said.

Dhawan, who returned to the team after recovering from Covid-19 along with Iyer, departed for 10 after a 26-ball stay.

But the right-left batting pair of Iyer and Pant got going to rebuild the innings and take the attack to the West Indies bowlers.

Chahar, at number eight, played an attacking knock and put on 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Sundar before being caught behind off Holder who wrapped up the tail.

The West Indies were never in the chase after Siraj trapped Shai Hope lbw for five in the fourth over and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. -AFP





