Bashundhara blanks Muktis 1-0



Bashundhara Kings' booters celebrating a goal against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. photo: BFF

The exciting match played at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi could see one more goal if Stojan Vranje�, the Bosnia and Herzegovinian left-winger of Bashundhara had not missed a penalty in the 78th minute of the match.

Stojan, who was the scorer of the match winning-goal of the last match for the team surely disappointed the fans squandering the opportunity. But that was all right as Robson, the 26-year Brazilian winger Robson returned to his usual form and presented the fans and the team a remarkable goal in the 57th minute to win the match.

Winning two out of three matches, the Bashundhara boys have six pints in their collection. All reds on the other hand are still waiting to open the point sheet this league.

In the other match on the day, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Bangladesh Police Football Club played a goalless tie in Munshiganj.

Now, there are two matches of the league today (Sunday). Dhaka Abahani will face Old Dhaka's pride Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at 3:00 pm at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. At the same time, Saif Sporting Club will meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.







Bashundhara Kings' Brazilian right-winger Robson Azevedo da Silva Robinho who was in off form for a while now returned to his usual way on Saturday in style after scoring the match-winning goal in a 1-0 match against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League.The exciting match played at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi could see one more goal if Stojan Vranje�, the Bosnia and Herzegovinian left-winger of Bashundhara had not missed a penalty in the 78th minute of the match.Stojan, who was the scorer of the match winning-goal of the last match for the team surely disappointed the fans squandering the opportunity. But that was all right as Robson, the 26-year Brazilian winger Robson returned to his usual form and presented the fans and the team a remarkable goal in the 57th minute to win the match.Winning two out of three matches, the Bashundhara boys have six pints in their collection. All reds on the other hand are still waiting to open the point sheet this league.In the other match on the day, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Bangladesh Police Football Club played a goalless tie in Munshiganj.Now, there are two matches of the league today (Sunday). Dhaka Abahani will face Old Dhaka's pride Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at 3:00 pm at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. At the same time, Saif Sporting Club will meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.