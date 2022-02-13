Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Bashundhara blanks Muktis 1-0

Robson returns-to-form

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings' booters celebrating a goal against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings' booters celebrating a goal against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings' Brazilian right-winger Robson Azevedo da Silva Robinho who was in off form for a while now returned to his usual way on Saturday in style after scoring the match-winning goal in a 1-0 match against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League.
The exciting match played at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi could see one more goal if Stojan Vranje�, the Bosnia and Herzegovinian left-winger of Bashundhara had not missed a penalty in the 78th minute of the match.
Stojan, who was the scorer of the match winning-goal of the last match for the team surely disappointed the fans squandering the opportunity. But that was all right as Robson, the 26-year Brazilian winger Robson returned to his usual form and presented the fans and the team a remarkable goal in the 57th minute to win the match.
Winning two out of three matches, the Bashundhara boys have six pints in their collection. All reds on the other hand are still waiting to open the point sheet this league.
In the other match on the day, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Bangladesh Police Football Club played a goalless tie in Munshiganj.
Now, there are two matches of the league today (Sunday). Dhaka Abahani will face Old Dhaka's pride Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at 3:00 pm at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. At the same time, Saif Sporting Club will meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate
West Ham's Zouma available to face Leicester despite cat abuse video
Gomez inspires Sevilla win to keep pressure on Real Madrid
UEFA on verge of 40% leap in European club TV revenues
Mbappe gives PSG late win over Rennes ahead of Real showdown
ManU need cutting edge as Rangnick urges Ronaldo to end drought
'Mujib Barsho' Taekwondo concludes  
Taskin hopes to recover from back pain ahead of Afghanistan series


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft