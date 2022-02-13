

Mustafizur sold to Delhi, no takers for Shakib in IPL mega auction

Delhi would be Mustafizur's fourth IPL team in five years after playing in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

He started his IPL journey in 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad recruited him. Mustafizur's performance was key in helping Hyderabad become champion in that edition. He was adjudged Emerging Player of the IPL in that year and till now remained only overseas player to have achieved that feat.

Later in his stint with Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians he couldn't show that killer form. However he regained his sublime touch during his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the last year.

While Mustafizur got a team to play the IPL, there was no taker for Shakib Al Hasan.

The premier player of the world has recently made another record by being adjudged man of the match for the five consecutive matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). No other player could be the man of the match for five times in a row in the T20 tournament in any part of the world.

Therefore expectation was high on him but no one in the auction showed their interest to recruit him. He will be put on auction again on day two.

Shakib however has put him in the highest category of player with base price of INR 2 crore like Mustafizur Rahman.

In the IPL, Shakib played in nine editions from 2011 to 2021 for two teams. In between in 2013 and 2020, he could not play because of his ban from the cricket.

Shakib has played 71 matches in IPL and scored 793 runs in 52 innings at an average 19.83. He has just two half-century under his belt in IPL. He hit 73 fours and 21 sixes in the IPL, the world's most attractive T20 tournament.

On the other hand, he took 63 wickets with the cherry, conceding 7.44 runs per over with no four or five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile other Bangladeshi players-Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Liton Das are yet to put on auction. These three players' base price is INR 50 lakh. -BSS











Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman was sold to Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 2 crore (US$ 266,000) during the mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL).Delhi would be Mustafizur's fourth IPL team in five years after playing in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.He started his IPL journey in 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad recruited him. Mustafizur's performance was key in helping Hyderabad become champion in that edition. He was adjudged Emerging Player of the IPL in that year and till now remained only overseas player to have achieved that feat.Later in his stint with Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians he couldn't show that killer form. However he regained his sublime touch during his stint with Rajasthan Royals in the last year.While Mustafizur got a team to play the IPL, there was no taker for Shakib Al Hasan.The premier player of the world has recently made another record by being adjudged man of the match for the five consecutive matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). No other player could be the man of the match for five times in a row in the T20 tournament in any part of the world.Therefore expectation was high on him but no one in the auction showed their interest to recruit him. He will be put on auction again on day two.Shakib however has put him in the highest category of player with base price of INR 2 crore like Mustafizur Rahman.In the IPL, Shakib played in nine editions from 2011 to 2021 for two teams. In between in 2013 and 2020, he could not play because of his ban from the cricket.Shakib has played 71 matches in IPL and scored 793 runs in 52 innings at an average 19.83. He has just two half-century under his belt in IPL. He hit 73 fours and 21 sixes in the IPL, the world's most attractive T20 tournament.On the other hand, he took 63 wickets with the cherry, conceding 7.44 runs per over with no four or five-wicket haul.Meanwhile other Bangladeshi players-Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Liton Das are yet to put on auction. These three players' base price is INR 50 lakh. -BSS