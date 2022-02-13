Video
Killer pick-up van driver Saiful arrested

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested the driver of the pickup van that killed five brothers at Chakoria in Cox's Bazar.
Shahidul Islam alias Saiful was arrested from the capital's Mohammadpur area on Friday. Saiful has no driving licence but he was driving several vehicles for the last two years.
Commander Khandaker Al Moin, RAB's law and media wing chief told a press briefing on Saturday.
Despite heavy fog on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram Highway, he had been recklessly driving the pick-up to deliver vegetables to the district town.  
Validities of all three important papers of the vehicle-- fitness certificate, route permit and tax token--expired around three years ago but the pick-up was still in operation.
Five brothers Dr Anupam Sushil, 47,  Nirupam Sushil, 45, Dipak Sushil, 40, Champak Sushil, 30, and Swaran Sushil, 24-were killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at around 5:30am on Tuesday.
At the briefing, the RAB director said Saiful claimed after the accident, he contacted the pick-up van owner and informed him about the accident. He parked the pick-up van in Malumghat area and met him at Chakaria where the owner advised him to go into hiding for about a year, the RAB official said.



