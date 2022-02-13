India ticks off countries making unsolicited remarks on hijab row

New Delhi, Feb 12: India today ticked off countries including the United States for making unsolicited remarks on the raging hijab controversy that began from the southern state of Karnataka.

" Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome,'' said India's Foreign Ministry a day after U.S. State Department Official, Rashad Hussain said that Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom.

Mr Hussain who is the United States Ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom, tweeted on Friday, " Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.''

Responding to media queries on remarks made by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka, MEA Official Spokesperson, Mr Arindam Bagchi said, " A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka. Our Constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. ''

Even though India is trying to deal with violent protests over hijab in Karnataka and other states, another controversy has been created on social media through a video clip of several male Muslim students offering Namaz in a school in Karnataka. Officials of the state education department visited the school to inquire about the incident and are expected to submit a report soon.

United States is not the only country to have commented on the hijab controversy.

Pakistan went to the extent of summoning India's charge d'affaires to convey its grave concern on the matter. The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement late on Wednesday that it conveyed to the Indian diplomat its deep concern over religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, stigmatisation and discrimination against Muslims in India.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right and terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims.''







