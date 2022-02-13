Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or edn

NEW DELHI, Feb 12: Ayesha Imthiaz, a devout Indian Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of devotion to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), says a move by her college to expel hijab-wearing girls is an insult that will force her to choose between religion and education.

"The humiliation of being asked to leave my classroom for wearing a headscarf by college officials has shaken my core belief," said the 21-year-old student from southern Karnataka's Udupi district, where protests over the head covering ban began.

"My religion has been questioned and insulted by a place which I had considered as a temple of education," she said. "It is more like telling us you choose between your religion or education, that's a wrong thing," she said after studying for five years at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi.

Several Muslim girls who protested the ban had received threatening calls and were forced to stay indoors, she added. College officials say students are allowed to wear the hijab on campus and only asked them to take it off inside the classroom.

Udupi is one of three districts in Karnataka's religiously sensitive coastal region, which is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). -REUTERS







