Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:07 AM
Inoculation of shop owners, workers begins in capital

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

Covid-19 vaccination has been started for shop owners and their employees in Dhaka as part of all walks of life under vaccination to prevent coronavirus infection.
As per the instructions of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the vaccination programme will be carried out in phases by dividing the entire capital into 10 zones in collaboration with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.
On the first day of the programme on Saturday, more than three and a half thousand people in the Uttara zone were vaccinated with the first dose of Sinovac vaccine. Immunizations are administered to immunizers over 18 years of age through immediate registration on the basis of National Identity Card or Birth Registration Certificate. The programme runs from 10am to 4pm.
Additional Director General of the DGHS was present on the opening day of the vaccination programme organized at the Friends Club ground in Uttara where Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Director of Extended Immunization Programme, (EPI) Md Shamsul Haque were present.
Noted that the volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society have been working in coordination with the DGHS from the very beginning to implement the government's immunization programme.





