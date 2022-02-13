Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: US study

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

WASHINGTON, Feb 12: The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday.
Though it's now well documented that vaccine efficacy goes down after two doses, relatively little has been published on the duration of protection after a booster.
The new study was based on more than 241,204 visits to the emergency department or an urgent care clinic, and 93,408 hospitalizations, which are more serious, among adults with Covid-19-like illness during August 26, 2021-January 22, 2022.
Vaccine efficacy was estimated by comparing the odds of a positive Covid test between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and using statistical methods to control for calendar week, geographic area, while adjusting for age, the level of local transmission, and patient characteristics like comorbidities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Killer pick-up van driver Saiful arrested
US sanctions have stopped Bangladesh killings: Rights activists
India ticks off countries making unsolicited remarks on hijab row
Natural gas emission from a tube-well catches fire at Gabura Union
Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or edn
Inoculation of shop owners, workers begins in capital
Pandemic’s ‘acute phase’ could end by mid-year: WHO
Covid booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: US study


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft