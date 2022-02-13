Video
Home Back Page

Syndication deprives 13.5 lakh BD workers of job in KL in 2016

Agencies demand ban on syndication

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

Sammilito Somonnoy Front (SSF), an electoral platform of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) on Saturday said that though it was decided to send some 16 lakh Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia in 2016, Bangladesh could send only 2.75 lakh workers there due to a syndicate of 10 recruiting agencies.
Though the government had fixed only Tk 36,000 fees for every worker, the syndicate members have charged more than Tk two lakhs from those migrants who were employed during the period. They have pocketed around Tk 5,500 crore charging extra from the migrants. But, no one of the 210 sub-agents was allowed to do business that time, they said at a discussion meeting held at a city hotel. The meeting was organised with a view to cancelling the syndicate system in exporting manpower to Malaysia as well as keeping the labour market open for all valid recruiting agents.
Blaming Bangladeshi-origin Malaysian businessman Amin Bin Abdun Noor and Bangladesh's influential recruiting agent Ruhul Amin Swapan and Noor Ali, who were part of a syndicate in 2016, for the fresh initiative of further syndication, they have demanded cancellation of their licences and taking legal actions against those, so that the migration market can't be destroyed again like 2016.
SSF President Dr Mohammed Faruque presided over the meeting while its Secretary General Mostafa Mahmood moderated.
Among others, SSF Senior Vice-President Reaz-ul-Islam, Laksmipur District Awami League President Golam Faruque, Krishak League Leader Borhan Ahmed and Recruiting Agencies Oikya Parishad President Arifur Rahman also spoke at the programme.
Appreciating the role of the present government, especially the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, for opening the labour market to Greece and Libya in favour of the migrant workers, Dr Mohammed Faruque urged the government for keeping the Malaysian migrants market open for all the valid recruiting agents to ensure fair competition.
He said the syndicate system consisting only 10 members in exporting manpower to Malaysia was formed in 2016. They want to regain the institutional right of the legal manpower recruiting agencies in exporting manpower at Malaysia through abolishing the syndicate system.
Expressing his dissatisfaction and deep concern over the initiative of fresh syndication, Dr Mohammed Faruque said the 10-members syndicate had destroyed the manpower market to Malaysia in 2016. They are now trying to form a syndicate of 300 agencies managing the Malaysian part. Under the banner of 300 agencies, only 25 agencies which are behind the scene will be benefited.


