Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Md Amir Hossain and Md Abdul Halim have been elected uncontested president and general secretary respectively in the elections of Workers and Employees Union's Central Executive Council (Head Office) of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).
BSCIC Director and Chief Election Commissioner Mohammad Zakir Hossain officially announced the names of the final winners of the elections on February 9 last, a press release said on Friday.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council
India’s basmati rice exports hit 4-year low as Iran trims buying
Why solar power investors are in no man’s land
BD, India, Pak may export online labour to the West
‘Electric vehicles are cost-efficient and greener’
Tap offers up to 71pc cashback on mobile recharge
IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin
FSIBL Head of Sylhet Zone Foysal Ahmed along with other officials


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Biden signs executive order on Afghan funds for aid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft