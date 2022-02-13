BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council

Md Amir Hossain and Md Abdul Halim have been elected uncontested president and general secretary respectively in the elections of Workers and Employees Union's Central Executive Council (Head Office) of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).

BSCIC Director and Chief Election Commissioner Mohammad Zakir Hossain officially announced the names of the final winners of the elections on February 9 last, a press release said on Friday. -BSS