Tap offers up to 71pc cashback on mobile recharge

Mobile financial service (MFS) provider Trust Axiata Pay (Tap) has come up with cashback offers on mobile recharges.

With every recharge, users can enjoy instant cashback ranging from 10-71 percent on every recharge during the campaign which will run till February 28.

People are now more interested in recharging their numbers through different MFS providers.

Tap - a joint venture company of Trust Bank, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia - is offering cashback offers on various packs such as voice, data and combo.

Users will be allowed to avail of the offers up to three times for each pack during the campaign.

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, chief executive officer of Tap, said: "With the digital transformation underway in full swing, people are looking for more convenient ways of doing everything. When it comes to mobile recharge, people are now leaning towards mobile financial service providers." -UNB









