First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Head of Sylhet Zone Foysal Ahmed along with other officials, handing over the oxygen concentrators as a donation to Dr. Md. Moinul Ahsan,Upazila Health Officer, South Surma, Sylhet recently. These oxygen concentrators going to use for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.