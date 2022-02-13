AB Bank signs deal with Momo Inn Hotel



AB Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Momo Inn Hotel and Resort, Bogra recently under which AB Bank debit and credit cardholders will be able to enjoy 50 per cent discount on room rent, 20 per cent discount on health facilities, says a press release.The Credit Cardholders can also enjoy B1G1 and special discount on Dhaka-Bogra-Dhaka travel by helicopter.Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Prof. Dr. Hosne Ara Begum, Chairman of Momo Inn Limited and Executive Director of TMSS Group, Bogra signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited, Abdur Rahman and Additional Managing Director of Mom Inn Hotel and Resort, Jewel Khan along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.