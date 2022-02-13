

Global Islami Bank opens four sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest, says a press release.

Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, Sub-Branch In-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the Bank will provide quality service to the customers & will expand its network at home and abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders.







