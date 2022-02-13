Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global Islami Bank opens four sub-branches

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank opens four sub-branches

Global Islami Bank opens four sub-branches

Global Islami Bank formally opened its four sub-branches in different regions of the country recently. Among them, one each at Balughat Bazar of Dhaka, Atlapur of Narayanganj, Jonail Bazar of Natore and Belkuchi of Sirajganj has been inaugurated.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest, says a press release.
Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, Sub-Branch In-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.
It was expected that through the latest technological support, the Bank will provide quality service to the customers & will expand its network at home and abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council
India’s basmati rice exports hit 4-year low as Iran trims buying
Why solar power investors are in no man’s land
BD, India, Pak may export online labour to the West
‘Electric vehicles are cost-efficient and greener’
Tap offers up to 71pc cashback on mobile recharge
IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin
FSIBL Head of Sylhet Zone Foysal Ahmed along with other officials


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Search Committee's 1st meeting with 14 noted citizens
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft