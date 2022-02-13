Video
Samsung unveils new smartphones

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung has launched the long-anticipated Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ at the Galaxy Unpacked event recently. The feature-rich multimedia devices highlight a remarkable S-Pen, robust Snapdragon processor, and an outstanding camera and will be available in Bangladesh very soon, with pre-booking beginning from next week.
The Galaxy S22 family is one of the most expected launches of 2022 and has been the subject of attention for many tech enthusiasts from across the world. After a long wait, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ at the Galaxy Unpacked event, redefining smartphone experiences by incorporating true innovations.
Regarding the launch, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Business, Samsung Mobile, said, "We believe that Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ are examples of two such devices that are a product of unparalleled creativity and efficiency, taking smartphone experiences to the next level."
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ are power-packed devices that feature a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4nm) processor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and an incredible camera set-up consisting of a 12 MP ultrawide camera, 108 MP wide camera, two 10 MP telephoto cameras, and a 40MP front camera. With the help of these lenses, photography lovers can take clear and bright snaps, no matter the situation or light condition of the environment. Besides, it comes bearing a massive 5000mAh battery, enabling customers to switch from gaming nirvana to high-octane productivity in the blink of an eye.
Samsung's Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and a camera arrangement of 12 MP ultrawide camera, 50 MP wide camera, 10 MP telephoto camera, and 10MP front camera. Additionally, the device houses a 4,500 mAh battery with 45-watt fast charger support, allowing users to conveniently play games and watch content on the go without worrying about carrying a charger all day long. In addition to these remarkable features, Samsung has included S-Pen in the series that allows users to take instant, real-life images at ease!


