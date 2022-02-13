Video
Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

GP on boards award-winning startup GP Accelerator

Grameenphone (GP) has on boarded the Batch - 7 of its signature national Digital Bangladesh Award-winning startup development initiative, 'GP Accelerator.'
In this regard, a virtual event was held to launch the country's first growth-focused accelerator program on Thursday last with a mission to ensure 10X growth potential for startups.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, was present as the Chief Guest. Among other attendees were GP CEO Yasir Azman and distinguished guests from the startup ecosystem, media, mentors, and investors.
This year the GP Accelerator curriculum has been designed to emphasise growth, going global and business expansion with three investment partners, IDLC, Anchorless, Bangladesh Angel Network, to equip the startups to secure international funds.
The GPA platform will also continue to provide investment readiness support such as company valuation, fundraising, legal paperwork for expanding beyond borders and attracting investment with a commitment to ensure ten times growth for startups through 6 months long bootcamp. The programme aims to explore business expansion opportunities through business incorporation to the global market from Bangladesh.
"I want to congratulate all the startups in the GP Accelerator Batch 7, and also thank Grameenphone for keeping up with this brilliant initiative", said Minister Mustafa Jabbar.
"Grameenphone has recently received the prestigious national 'Digital Bangladesh Award 2021' for its contribution to the development of the country's start-up ecosystem through its flagship initiative GP Accelerator. Such recognition encourages and inspires us to be more committed to our goal of achieving a self-sustained and knowledge-based economy," said GP CEO Yasir Azman.
Earlier in 2021, a partnership deal had been signed between Grameenphone and the three pioneering startup ecosystems shapers of Bangladesh - BetterStories Ltd, LightCastle Partners, and Upskill - to deliver the GP Accelerator program that supports the "global-first" Bangladeshi startups born through Covid-19.
Since its inception in 2015, the GP Accelerator programme  has worked closely with promising local startups, developers, and innovators to facilitate strategic and infrastructural resources. Grameenphone came up with this formulated approach to support early-stage tech startups through a curriculum-based initiative that provides grant funding, expert mentorship, curated access to GP assets, access to investors, and more.





