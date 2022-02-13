Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lankan migrant remittances fell to 10 years low in ’21

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

COLOMBO, Feb 12: Workers' remittances, a major source of foreign exchange in Sri Lanka, dropped to a 10-year low at $5.49 billion in 2021, central bank data showed on Friday, as the country's trade deficit widened and imports spiked.
The South Asian island nation is facing its worst financial crisis in years with foreign exchange reserves having dropped to $2.36 billion in January.
Sri Lanka needs to repay about $4 billion in debt this year, including a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July.
The government hopes that an uptick in remittances and tourism will help prop up flagging reserves, even as it seeks to stabilise the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. read more
But the latest central bank data showed that workers' remittances in 2021 fell to their lowest level since 2012, when overseas Sri Lankans sent in $5.98 billion.
Verité Research, a think tank based in Sri Lanka's main city Colombo, said the drop was likely a result of the central bank maintaining an unofficial peg of 200-203 Sri Lanka rupees to a dollar since September.
The rupee, however, is changing hands at around 250 per dollar via unofficial channels, pushing many migrant workers to remit money using the informal "hawala" system, avoiding traceable transfers between banks. read more
"Sri Lanka's decline in remittances appears to be an outlier in the South Asian region," Verité Research said in an analysis, comparing the country's performance with Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Maldives.
Overall,Sri Lanka's trade deficit in December 2021 widened to $1.09 billion from $562 million a year previously, the central bank said.
The value of exports rose 19.9% year on year to $1.16 billion in December 2021, while imports increased by 46.8% to $2.24 billion during the same period, the central bank said.
"The deficit in the trade account widened in December 2021 compared to a year earlier, mainly due to a excessive surge in imports, recording the highest ever monthly import expenditure," the central bank said in a statement.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council
India’s basmati rice exports hit 4-year low as Iran trims buying
Why solar power investors are in no man’s land
BD, India, Pak may export online labour to the West
‘Electric vehicles are cost-efficient and greener’
Tap offers up to 71pc cashback on mobile recharge
IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin
FSIBL Head of Sylhet Zone Foysal Ahmed along with other officials


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Search Committee's 1st meeting with 14 noted citizens
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft