OPPO opens New Flagship Sales, Service Store

Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The top prominent smart device innovation brand OPPO has recently opened new Flagship store to create an opportunity for the O fans to get all their servicing and sales solutions solved from one place.
 OPPO has brought this first flagship store to provide one-stop solutions to their customers. A grand opening ceremony was held to open this flagship store on February Friday ehrn high officials of OPPO Bangladesh and staff of the store were present. This will serve as a one-stop solution center, from where the customers can both buy smartphones and avail of servicing facilities.
From now onwards, OPPO users will not have to take the hassle of visiting separate places for buying smartphones and getting after-sales services.
 the occasion of its opening, there will be lucrative offers and giveaways for the customers. The customers can enjoy a number of service offers as well. Under activity offer, customers will have the chance to win back exciting gifts and cashback from this store.
Moreover, there will be 20% flat discount on different services such as handset repair. You will also be able to enjoy this discount if you buy accessories and IOT products. In addition to these, O fans can get free software upgrade, free phone disinfection service and enjoy free labor cost. All these exciting offers are available at this newly-introduced flagship store of OPPO.   
This new flagship store is located at Mobile Mela, G/9, Badda Link Road, Progoti Shoroni, Gulshan, Dhaka. Visit the store at your convenient time and explore new amenities. At the same time, don't miss the opportunity to win gifts and avail service offers from this one-stop solution center.


