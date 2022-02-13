Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo launches smartphone V23e

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

vivo launched one of its newest smartphones V23e on Saturday that comes with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie front camera. The device will be available at price of BDT 27,990.
"At vivo, we're always looking to meet the needs of our users, and there is a growing need for an affordable handset which can deliver a fantastic, everyday selfie experience," said product director David Li of vivo Bangladesh in a prerss release.
vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras, along with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait.
The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie produces selfies with rich colours in high clarity. The new Eye Autofocus tracks individual eyes with outstanding precision, enabling users to capture delightful moments in a flash.
Users can take photos in extremely dark conditions with AI Extreme Night Portrait, while the Multi-Style Portrait mode allows users to create more artistic and fun shots.  Double Exposure is another fun feature that allows users to import background photos into other visuals, whilt the Steadiface Selfie Video mode eliminates shaky selfies with rock-solid stabilization.
With a thickness of just 7.36mm, the new V23e is extremely slim and light with a 2.5D flat frame stemming from an innovative design and advanced production process. The V23e Moonlight Shadow edition boasts an innovative ceramic film coating which creates a nanoscale processing reveals a profound elegance and classic taste.
The Sunshine Coast edition, in contrast, sports AG glass giving a silky smooth touch and warmth as a piece of jade.
The new V23e runs on Funtouch OS 12, supported by an 8 GB + 4 GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary, providing a lag-free experience. The phone also comes with 33% more charging power compared to previous generation, with the 44W FlashCharge powering up the V23e from 1% to 40% in just 15 minutes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council
India’s basmati rice exports hit 4-year low as Iran trims buying
Why solar power investors are in no man’s land
BD, India, Pak may export online labour to the West
‘Electric vehicles are cost-efficient and greener’
Tap offers up to 71pc cashback on mobile recharge
IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin
FSIBL Head of Sylhet Zone Foysal Ahmed along with other officials


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Search Committee's 1st meeting with 14 noted citizens
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft