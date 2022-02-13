Vivo launches smartphone V23e

vivo launched one of its newest smartphones V23e on Saturday that comes with a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie front camera. The device will be available at price of BDT 27,990.

"At vivo, we're always looking to meet the needs of our users, and there is a growing need for an affordable handset which can deliver a fantastic, everyday selfie experience," said product director David Li of vivo Bangladesh in a prerss release.

vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras, along with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait.

The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie produces selfies with rich colours in high clarity. The new Eye Autofocus tracks individual eyes with outstanding precision, enabling users to capture delightful moments in a flash.

Users can take photos in extremely dark conditions with AI Extreme Night Portrait, while the Multi-Style Portrait mode allows users to create more artistic and fun shots. Double Exposure is another fun feature that allows users to import background photos into other visuals, whilt the Steadiface Selfie Video mode eliminates shaky selfies with rock-solid stabilization.

With a thickness of just 7.36mm, the new V23e is extremely slim and light with a 2.5D flat frame stemming from an innovative design and advanced production process. The V23e Moonlight Shadow edition boasts an innovative ceramic film coating which creates a nanoscale processing reveals a profound elegance and classic taste.

The Sunshine Coast edition, in contrast, sports AG glass giving a silky smooth touch and warmth as a piece of jade.

The new V23e runs on Funtouch OS 12, supported by an 8 GB + 4 GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary, providing a lag-free experience. The phone also comes with 33% more charging power compared to previous generation, with the 44W FlashCharge powering up the V23e from 1% to 40% in just 15 minutes.





