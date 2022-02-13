Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Coca-Cola says 25pc of packaging will be reusable by 2030

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Coca-Cola says 25pc of packaging will be reusable by 2030

Coca-Cola says 25pc of packaging will be reusable by 2030

NEW YORK, Feb 12: Coca-Cola, under pressure from environmentalists over its packaging policies, has pledged to use reusable containers for at least 25 percent of its beverages by 2030.
The soda giant announced the pledge Thursday, saying it would be implemented globally through the glass and plastic bottles it sells to consumers and through the containers used at soda fountains and dispensers.
Refillable containers accounted for about 16 percent of total volumes in 2020, Coca-Cola said.
"Reusable packaging is among the most effective ways to reduce waste, use fewer resources and lower our carbon footprint in support of a circular economy," said Ben Jordan, senior director of packaging and climate at Coca-Cola.
But the coalition #Breakfreefromplastics, which has rated the company the world's top plastic polluter because of its historic use of single-use plastic containers, offered only measured praise.
"Coke's announcement that they are expanding their reusable packaging target globally is definitely a step in the right direction," said Emma Priestland, global corporate campaigns coordinator for the group.
"The company's string of broken promises in the past, however, compels us to welcome this announcement with some skepticism."
The advocacy group As You Sow, which has drafted a shareholder proposal urging greater use of refillable bottles, praised the announcement.
Conrad MacKerron, the group's senior vice president, said he was "pleased" by Coca-Cola's commitment, adding that, "this action has the potential to substantially reduce the amount of single-use plastic bottles used, many of which end up as ocean plastic pollution."
As You Sow said it will undertake additional analysis of the pledge to determine whether to withdraw its shareholder proposal.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council
India’s basmati rice exports hit 4-year low as Iran trims buying
Why solar power investors are in no man’s land
BD, India, Pak may export online labour to the West
‘Electric vehicles are cost-efficient and greener’
Tap offers up to 71pc cashback on mobile recharge
IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin
FSIBL Head of Sylhet Zone Foysal Ahmed along with other officials


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Search Committee's 1st meeting with 14 noted citizens
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft