

Army-backed Myanmar firm poised to control Telenor unit

Civil rights groups said the deal could put the data of 18 million people within the junta's reach.

The new information reviewed by Reuters shows Shwe Byain Phyu will own 80% of the unit under a handover expected to be concluded within days. Lebanese investment group M1 will own the rest.

Shwe Byain Phyu's chairman, Thein Win Zaw, has a history of business ties to the military, including, most recently, as an investor in Mytel, an army-owned telco, undated corporate records seen by Reuters show. Reuters could not establish the size of the stake Thein Win Zaw held in Mytel and if he still holds it.

Kyaw Myo Aung, a representative of Shwe Byain Phyu, who said he was speaking on behalf of the directors and chairman, said the group was a "family-owned private business" with "no links to the military or generals".

In a brief phone conversation, he said Telenor had "selected the company the most unrelated to the military". Reuters was unable to ask Kyaw Myo Aung about whether the group would preserve the privacy of user data as part of any deal.

A spokeswoman for Telenor told Reuters by email that it had had no dialogue with Shwe Byain Phyu and its sale agreement was only with M1, which was "the only party we have selected".

M1 Group did not answer phone calls seeking comment and Myanmar's military did not respond to requests for comment about the deal.

Telenor sought to leave Myanmar after last year's military coup and the company told Reuters in September it was selling its operations to avoid European Union sanctions after "continued pressure" from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology.

Its departure has been mired in difficulty.

Military leaders late last year rejected its plan to sell its local operations to M1 for $105 million.

Instead, they wanted M1 to partner with Shwe Byain Phyu, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Some civil rights groups and two employees of Telenor Myanmar told Reuters the new deal with Shwe Byain Phyu must be stopped to protect Telenor's 18 million customers in the country.

One customer filed a complaint against Telenor, which is majority-owned by the Norwegian state, on Monday with Norway's data protection agency.

The person, who requested anonymity from the agency when they made the complaint, citing safety concerns, said they were trying to stop a dangerous transfer of sensitive user data through the sale.

Norway's data protection agency told Reuters it had received the complaint and would examine it. The agency cannot block the sale but could fine Telenor if it finds the company has breached rules related to data protection.

Responding to the complaint filed with Norway's data protection agency, the Telenor spokeswoman said European Union data protection laws did not apply as Telenor headquarters "does not exert any control on the handling of customer data by Telenor Myanmar". -Reuters









