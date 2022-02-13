C’Bazar to have global standard dry-fish industry



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim (3rd from left) flanked by other guests, inaugurating a dry fish processing industry near Bangladesh Fish Development Corporation (BFDC) in Cox' Bazar on Saturday.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said this while opening office building of dry fish processing industry establishment project nearby Bangladesh Fish Development Corporation (BFDC) in Cox' Bazar on Saturday.

The Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working for the development of all people and professions in the country. She is working to ensure that everyone gets equal opportunities in the country.

Referring to Cox's Bazar as an iconic district of Bangladesh, he said Cox's Bazar is being modernized under the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Accordingly a modern dry fish village is being set up at Khurushkul.

"The development projects that have come up here now have never come up in the past. As long as Sheikh Hasina stays in power, the trend of development of Bangladesh will continue. She has no choice but to maintain the continuity of development," he said.

He further said that the government will provide all possible assistance to the fishermen in fish processing business. If anyone wants to set up small fish processing industry by importing machinery from abroad or through local procurement, all facilities will be provided to the interested entrepreneurs. Later, the Minister inspected various shrimp plots under the Fisheries Department at Rampur in Chakaria Upazila and gave necessary directions to those concerned to solve the problem. The minister later took part in a meeting which was presided over by the BFDC Chairman Hemayet Hussein and among others Muhammad Yamin Chowdhury Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Zafar Alam, Cox's Bazar-1 MP, Taufiqul Arif, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and Yahya Mahmud, Director General of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, Mahbubul Haque, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, Mamunur Rashid, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner and Mojibur Rahman, Mayor, Cox's Bazar Municipality were present at the event.

Earlier on Friday evening the Minister said the government was determined to end all problems related to shrimp production and its exportation.

"These problems at shrimp hatcheries will eventually be resolved as the Bangladesh government is giving utmost importance to the development of the fisheries sector," the Minister said. "For this, the government has selected Cox's Bazar and a number of big projects, including dried fish procession and sustainable coastal and marine fisheries, are being implemented," he added.

The Minister said these at an interactive meeting with members of the Shrimp Hatchery Association of Bangladesh in Cox's Bazar on Friday evening, according to a press release..

Asserting that the major food supplies come from fish, meat, milk and eggs, the Minister said those involved in the fisheries sector are playing an important role in the country's economy as well. At the same time, he urged all to refrain from indulging in any malpractices in shrimp exportation.

"To overcome the economic damages in the fisheries and livestock sector due to the pandemic, the government has taken many steps," the Minister said.













