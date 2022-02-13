Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 February, 2022, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GIZ, Particip to strengthen capacity of BGMEA units

Published : Sunday, 13 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (middle), Dr Michael Klode, GIZ project coordinator STILE (left), and Md Manjur Morshed, senior adviser at Particip GmbH, inked a MoU in Dhaka recently.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (middle), Dr Michael Klode, GIZ project coordinator STILE (left), and Md Manjur Morshed, senior adviser at Particip GmbH, inked a MoU in Dhaka recently.

The Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), German international cooperation enterprise GIZ, and Particip GmbH (Particip) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the capacity - participation, safety, anti-harassment - of factory committees of BGMEA member factories.
The MoU aims to enable these committees to build and maintain a healthy relationship among both workers and management representatives of each committee.
Under the agreement, the master trainers of the BGMEA who were provided with a five-day training of trainers training will train several factory committee members in the participating member factories to develop their capacities and function more effectively.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Dr Michael Klode, GIZ project coordinator STILE, and Md Manjur Morshed, senior adviser at Particip GmbH, inked the agreement recently.
Faruque said: "It is hoped that this initiative will strengthen the capacity of workers and management representatives to make different committees more functional."
"The apparel industry of Bangladesh has made unprecedented efforts and progress in workplace safety, particularly in fire, electrical and structural integrity over the past eight years."
"Over these years massive training and awareness building initiatives were undertaken to create the culture of safety, which covered fire safety drills and other occupational safety and health issues, as well as social dialogue and industrial relations," the BGMEA president added.
Michael Klode said: "We are happy to work with BGMEA to address a range of factory committees to ensure better communication about social and environmental standards, also gender issues that lead to more efficiency and higher productivity."
BGMEA Directors Faisal Samad and Rajiv Chowdhury, former BGMEA director ANM Saifuddin, and GIZ Senior Adviser Sarwat Ahmad were also present at the MoU signing ceremony in the city.    -UNB




 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCIC workers union gets new central executive council
India’s basmati rice exports hit 4-year low as Iran trims buying
Why solar power investors are in no man’s land
BD, India, Pak may export online labour to the West
‘Electric vehicles are cost-efficient and greener’
Tap offers up to 71pc cashback on mobile recharge
IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin
FSIBL Head of Sylhet Zone Foysal Ahmed along with other officials


Latest News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine
Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Khulna storm into the play-off beating Victorians
Fakhrul’s comments on EC go against values: Quader
Driver who crashes 5 brothers to death had no licence
SUST VC seeks apology 27 days after police-student clash
Man killed in Satkhira road accident
Woman killed in Gopalganj road accident
Man arrested with phensedyl in Narayanganj
Most Read News
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine
Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Saturday
2 killed as bus plunges into ditch in Dinajpur
Closure of schools, colleges not to be extended more
Russian to invade Ukraine anytime, White House warns
e-commerce challenges in Bangladesh
London police chief quits after slew of scandals
Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
DU to resume freshers’ in-person classes on Feb 22
Search Committee's 1st meeting with 14 noted citizens
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft