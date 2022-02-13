Various factors hinder disbursement of stimulus loan to CMSMEs

Speaker at a virtual workshop at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday said disbursement of loan from stimulus package to CMSMEs is being handicapped by various factors. Absence of definition and lack of required documents are some impediments in this respect.

Moreover, complicated loan process, absence of bank account, poor relation between banks and entrepreneurs, collateral issues, lack of consistency and coherence of documents, lack of coordination among entrepreneurs and financial institutions are some major bottlenecks in faster loan disbursement.

The workshop on "Procedures and preparedness of getting loan from stimulus package" was organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). The DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said about 80 percent of total employment in the industrial sector comes from CMSMEs while contributing about 45 percent value addition in the manufacturing sector.

But due to lack of financial support and policy support, the CMSME sector could not utilize their fullest capacity and potentials. In order to help the affected CMSMEs amid the pandemic and to revive the economy, government has declared a stimulus package of Tk 40,000 crore only for the CMSME sector in two phases.

But complex CMSME's definition and lack of required documents have complicated the disbursement process. Moreover most of them have not a proper bank account and poor relation between banks and entrepreneurs are making loan disbursement difficult. Also collateral issues and lack of proper database are making loan disbursement complicated. General Manager (SMESPD) of Bangladesh Bank Jaker Hosain said disbursement of loan under stimulus is quite satisfactory in city areas but in remote areas it is not up to the mark.

He said from the first phase of stimulus of Tk 20,000 crore, Tk 15,500 crore has already been disbursed and from the 2nd phase of Tk 20,000 crore, Tk 6,217 crore has been disbursed as of 9 February, 2022.

He said in the field level there might have some misconceptions among bankers and entrepreneurs that cause slow disbursement process. He also requested the loan seekers to maintain proper documents and cooperate with banks to get loan in a faster manner.

Executive Vice President, of Islami Bank Ltd Rafiul Islam in his keynote paper said SME database is very essential for distributing loans. CMSMEs represent 90 percent of businesses. Formal SMEs contribute up to 40 percent of national income (GDP) in emerging economies.

He said for getting loans under stimulus, at first, an entrepreneur needs to be categorized that under which segment of SMSMEs he belongs, then it would be easy to give loan. Policies of Bangladesh Bank are very flexible and adequate, he said. DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque moderated the workshop. More than a 100 CMSMEs participated in the workshop held virtually in the city.







