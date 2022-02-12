Air pollution a threat to reproductive health

Air pollution poses serious threat to the reproductive health, according to a recent research report.

The report reveals that air pollution is responsible for miscarriages and abortions which are increasing since last one decade in various industry based cities across the country.

Turning air pollution as a complex problem, environment experts said that various sources are responsible for pollution, but the major sources are construction works, brick fields, transports, and also trans-boundary air pollution.

Researchers have called it a "humanitarian catastrophe" but have accused the authorities of failing to take "integrated, scientific and inclusive action" to control air pollution.



As there has been no research on air quality in Bangladesh before, no comparative picture has been found of whether the level of pollution has increased or decreased.

A survey by CAPS (Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies), an Air Pollution Study Centre of Stamford University, a private education institute suggests that air pollution badly impacts on the overall health of people, but it is more visible in terms of women's reproductive health.

Dr. Laila Arjumand Banu, an eminent gynecologist said that air pollution causes harm to both male and women's reproductive health.

"We are closely monitoring the bad impact of air pollution on both genders' reproductive health system. We witness the number of men's sperms are significantly decreasing leading to a major problem. And women are also facing the same problem, their eggs are also remarkably falling, even remains are also getting destroyed. We suspect all these problems to be linked with air pollution of various cities are extremely on rise," she said.

However, Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a medicine specialist and also Joint General Secretary of the Save the Environment Movement said that air pollution has badly impacted on reproductive health of women in various ways, for example abortion and miscarriage, giving birth to defected children and problem in development of the child's nervous system.

"Tiny particles stemmed from air pollution enter through the eyes, noses and mouths and mix with blood that later affects our heart, kidney and lungs," he said.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, Professor Dr. Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder, the Chief Researcher of CAPS said that air pollution is one of the major causes of environmental and health disasters in the country.

He also noted that they had observed uncontrolled construction and renovation works and digging of roads to take place in three most polluted cities, Gazipur, Dhaka, Narayangonj.

CAPS research has identified 16 districts in Bangladesh as over-polluted.

The highest levels of air pollution were measured in Gazipur, followed by Dhaka and Narayanganj, where the levels of ultra-fine particles in the air are four to five times higher than standard of 75 micrograms per cubic meter in Bangladesh.

According to the study, about 1,200 brickfields in the area, thousands of small and large industrial plants, black smoke from unfit vehicles and burning of garbage are some of the causes of pollution.

He also suggested for 15 short/ medium and long term measures for prevention of air pollution.

However, the highest air pollution was found in mixed areas with commercial, road junctions, residential, industrial and sensitive areas are next in line.

From this side relatively less pollution is observed in rural areas.

According to the World Health Organization- WHO, 4.2 million people worldwide die prematurely every year due to air pollution. Even before this, Bangladesh, especially Dhaka, has emerged as the most polluted city in the air quality index.