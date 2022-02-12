US, China lock horns over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 11: The US envoy to the United Nations called on Beijing Thursday to encourage Russia "to do the right thing" in the Ukraine crisis -- drawing a sharp response from her Chinese counterpart who accused Washington of fanning tensions.

"We would hope that the Chinese would play a role in encouraging the Russians to do the right thing," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield in an interview on CNN. Fears are high in Western capitals that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine after building up some 100,000 troops around its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Russia is rejecting those claims, but demanding sweeping security guarantees from NATO and the United States. "The Chinese have expressed a strong concern in the Security Council for protecting the integrity of borders and sovereignty of states," said Thomas-Greenfield.

"This is exactly what the Russians are doing - they are threatening the integrity of a border, so for China to deliver that message would be extraordinarily important," she added. China, the United States, and Russia are three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, with the United Kingdom and France being the remaining two.

China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, quickly responded to Thomas-Greenfield's comments on Twitter. "Our message is consistent and clear: resolve any differences through diplomacy," he said in a tweet. "Stop hyping up the tension," Zhang wrote without naming anyone in particular. "Russia's legitimate security concerns should be seriously addressed.

After a tense meeting at the end of January called by the United States, the UN Security Council is set to meet again on Ukraine next week. Next week's meeting was called by Russia, which wants to discuss the implementation of the Minsk Accords on Ukraine that were signed in 2015.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Friday of the "real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe" as both the alliance and Russia are increasing their troop presences around Ukraine. Moscow has around 100,000 troops stationed close to Ukraine's frontier and Western leaders have scrambled to hold talks with Russia fearing an attack.

A total of 1,000 additional US troops -- meant to bolster NATO's eastern flank -- are arriving in Romania this week, while more troops and equipment are also being sent to other eastern European countries. "There is a real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe. The number of Russian troops are going up, and the warning time is going down," Stoltenberg told reporters after visiting the Mihail Kogalniceanu base near the Black Sea with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

"At the same time we don't have any certainty, and therefore we continue to reach out to Russia to call on them to deescalate and to engage in good faith in political dialogue with NATO and NATO allies," he added.

US President Joe Biden announced last week that he was sending 1,000 soldiers to Romania and 2,000 to Poland. Those arriving in Romania are being transferred from a base in Germany. France's President Emmanuel Macron has also said he's ready to send hundreds of troops to Romania under NATO command.

Romania, a NATO member since 2004, already hosts around 900 US troops, as well as 140 Italian and 250 Polish troops. The European Union on Thursday accused Russia, as the Ukraine crisis churned, of trying to divide EU members by sending letters to individual countries seeking clarification of their stance on a principle of international security.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he had responded to the letters sent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to several European countries asking them to give their interpretation of the doctrine of indivisible security.

Western leaders are engaged in intensive talks with Moscow to try to avert what they see as the threat of Russia invading Ukraine following a massive build-up of Russian forces near their mutual border. Russia has denied plans to attack its neighbour while demanding security guarantees from NATO.

Moscow says the concept of indivisible security, enshrined in international treaties, means that the security of one country is inextricably linked to that of another and that an enlargement of the NATO defence alliance to include the former Soviet republics of Ukraine and Georgia would automatically threaten Russia.

Borrell said he had answered on behalf of the entire European bloc. "The EU has a common foreign and security policy and our aim is to act united on all issues of key common interest. "This includes also coordinating replies to letters, as called for," he said in a statement, saying his move had "unanimous" backing among the EU's 27 members.

Lavrov had specifically asked that the countries he approached replied in their own name and not that of the EU. But Borrell insisted it was up to EU members to decide how they wanted to respond. "Only those who are interested in dividing us, would question such a decision," he argued.

He said his letter to Lavrov "addresses the issues raised by Minister Lavrov and reiterates the EU's and its member states' offer to continue dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen the security of all." -AFP









