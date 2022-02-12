Covid: Deaths drop to 27, cases 5,268

The country recorded 27 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 28,771. Some 5,268 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,899,803.

Besides, 11,353 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,655,981 and overall recovery rate at 87.17 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 15.46 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.69 per cent and the death rate at 1.52 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 41,698 samples.

Of the 27 deceased, 15 were male and 12 were female. Of them, 14 were reported in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, four in Khulna, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Of them, one was between 0-10 years old, one between 31-40, one within 41-50, seven

between 51-60, 11 were between 61-70, five within 71-80, one was between 91-100 years old, added the release.

The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.











SUST students submit 4 new proposals to Dipu Moni

Staff Correspondent

The agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have submitted four new proposals to Education Minister Dipu Moni in a meeting at Sylhet Circuit House on Friday afternoon.

SUST student Shahriar Abedin, a member of the delegation, confirmed this. The students have never presented these demands before since the beginning of SUST movement.

The four proposals are i) Prof Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and his wife Prof Yasmin Haque to be made Emeritus Professor in SUST. ii) Increase the required budget for research grant in all the universities of the country and ensure proper expenditure. iii) Introducing coding system in university examinations. iv) In the recruitment of teachers students' opinion must be gathered from demo classes besides educational qualification of PhD degree as the minimum requirement.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni sat in a meeting with a delegation of agitating students of SUST in Sylhet Circuit House at 3:00pm. Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel was also present with the Minister.

Earlier, a 12-member delegation of students left the campus at 2:30pm.

The delegation included Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, Yasir Sarkar, Nafisa Anjum, Sabbir Ahmed, Ashiq Hossain Maruf, Sabrina Shahrin Rashid, Sudipta Bhaskar Argh, Shahriar Abedin, Amena Begum, Mir Rana and Zahidul Islam Apurba.















