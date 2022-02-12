President to be briefed on SUST students' demand: Edn Minister

Talks with the students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have been fruitful in resolving the ongoing crisis, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

"They have told me why the students want the vice-chancellor to resign," she said. I will inform the President of their arguments regarding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor. The President will decide on the matter.

She said this after a discussion with SUST students on Friday.

Apart from this, other demands were fruitfully discussed in the meeting, said the Minister. After the meeting, she said he would visit the SUST campus and hold meetings with teachers and various organizations.

"Several of the proposals we've seen have already been met," she said. "We hope to be able to meet almost all of the other requirements. We will take that initiative," she added.

During the meeting with the Education Minister, a protest procession of more than five hundred students took place on the campus demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor. The procession circled various streets on the campus.

Earlier, the Education Minister arrived at Osmani International Airport by air at 8:50am. Leaders and activists of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League greeted her on arrival.

Deputy Education Minister Maibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel and Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed were with her at the time.

Protest against the provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, Jafrin Ahmed Liza, started on the night of January 13, on January 16, when police charged batons, fired rubber bullets, and lobbed stun grenades at 30 students, demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

Authorities closed the university and ordered students to leave the hall. However, rejecting the decision, the students continued their agitation, including a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

After breaking the hunger strike on January 26, the students handed over five demands, including the resignation of the vice-chancellor, to Zafar Iqbal and Yasmin Haque to convey it to the government.

Then on January 6, Prof Zahir Uddin Ahmed was removed from the post of Director of Student Advice and Guidance of the University. University authorities relieved Alamgir Kabir from the post of proctor. Among the five demands of the students was the removal of these two.







