10-Year On Sagar-Runi Murder

Journos deplore delay in meting justice

RAB refuses to accept inability to crack mystery

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Journalists held a protest programme in front of the Dhaka Reporters Unity to mark the completion of 10 years of the murder of Sagar Sarwar and Mehrun Runi on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The colleagues of Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi have expressed frustration and anger at the failure to identify those involved in the killings of the journalist couple even after a decade has passed.
The investigation of Sagar-Runi murder case is underway said the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to the Court for 84 times in the last 10 years.
Meanwhile, RAB has refused to accept their inability to crack the mystery behind journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder 10 years after they got the responsibility of the investigation.
The law enforcement agency said work is underway to prepare photos of two unknown persons at a DNA laboratory in the US. But the slain journalists' colleagues say unseen forces and obstacles are working to unravel the mystery of the murder.
The Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) organized a rally at its office in Dhaka on Friday demanding justice for the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi.
DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu has said justice for the killing would be delivered one day in future.
 "We have already given memorandums to the Prime Minister and Home Minister seeking justice over the killing of Sagar-Runi but nothing has been done yet. But we don't want to be disappointed, one day we will get the justice over the killing," said Mithu while speaking at the protest rally held at DRU premises in the morning.
Mithu futher said, "We will submit memorandums again to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Home Minister and ask them to give a deadline in which the investigating officer will be able to give the investigation report over the murder."
Criticizing the other media organizations' role, he said, "Other organizations in Bangladesh could have given at least one programme today. Dhaka Reporters Unity from its moral stance is organizing programme one after another. This is not just the case with Sagar-Runi, we speak for any other journalist also."
Journalist Rashed Ahmed, said, "We don't want to give up hope and believe the state will ensure justice over the killing."
He asked the authorities concerned to disclose the names of those who are mentioned in the investigation report.
Dhaka Union Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad said, "The killers of Sagar and Runi have not been arrested yet, adding that the two journalists had been killed a decade ago. If the court pays close attention to this trial, the trial will be ended soon as the people wish."
General Secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity Nurul Islam Hasib and other journalist leaders were also present at the rally.
It is now waiting to make that 'Century'. Now they have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister and the court. They also demanded that those involved be punished for failing to investigate.
"RAB is not capable. This is a sweeping comment. How can you say that? The investigation officer is probing all the angles of the case professionally. And in this way, the investigation is going on." RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin told reporters when replying to a query today.
"The court has been updated from time to time with the progress of the investigation. So, the court has been giving us more time," he said. "When RAB does an investigation, it wants to ensure that no innocent person be implicated," added the RAB official.
"After the murder, several people have been arrested primarily. Statements of a total of 160 witnesses have been recorded. The clues and evidence have been sent to the United States. We received some information from there. We hope you soon can know about the matter," said Commander Moin, also the RAB spokesperson.
"During the investigation, how many case evidences from Bangladesh have been sent to such a reputed organisation abroad to nab the actual accused? Can you give any references? I think you can't," told the RAB spokesperson.


