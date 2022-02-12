

Magic of love at Renaissance Dhaka

To discover the magic of love, Renaissance Dhaka has designed romantic staycation packages. Guests can opt for a stay at the hotel on Valentine's Day, which is priced at BDT 36,000 (all-inclusive) per room per night. This package includes staying in a Junior Suite with decoration, Romantic Set Dinner along with complimentary breakfast for couples, to celebrate their love in a magnificent way.

For those who are looking for an outstanding dining experience on that day, they have the opportunity to indulge at the hotel's all-day dining restaurant - BAHAR. Our dinner spread will be available from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm to 12:00 am.













