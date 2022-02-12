Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

‘Dawn of Love’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Life & Style Desk

‘Dawn of Love’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

‘Dawn of Love’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

To mark this romantic season, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has curated a host of exciting and unique experiences. Starting from lovely dinner buffets to signature set menus, the hotel offers feelings of romance elevated by itsstaycation packages.
On 12thFebruary, food lovers can relish a heart-warming Pre- Valentine's Dinner Buffet, while on 13thFebruary, there will be a delicious Pohela Falgun Dinner Buffet at Water Garden Brasserie.
On 14th February, for the most exclusive and intimate Valentine's Celebration, lovebirds can enjoy an exquisite Sensations Six Course Gourmet Dinner at the hotel's internationally accredited Sublime Restaurant located on the topmost floor overlooking the Water Garden Pond.
The 5 star hotel's Signature Program offers an exotic Sensations BBQ Dinner Buffet with exciting entertainments at its Water Garden Poolside. Couples will experience a combination of a memorable dining event followed by its legendary heart floating ceremony. Guests will get to light up heart shaped candle floats and send them adrift on the majestic Water Garden Pond. This will be followed by exciting raffle draw prizes.
Overlooking the Water Garden Pond, diners may also avail another outdoor dining option at the scenic Water Garden Terrace. An open air candle light international dinner buffet awaits including music, giveaways, flower displays and a photo booth.
Alternatively, guests may choose a mesmerizing Sensations Dinner Buffet crafted by the Executive Chef, to be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie.
Moreover, patrons will be happy to avail the "Buy One Get One Free" offer for all buffets with selected credit cards on 14th February, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Magic of love at Renaissance Dhaka
‘Dawn of Love’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden
A celebration on valentine’s day with Dhaka Regency
Rang Bangladesh in this Falgun
Anjan’s comes up with Falgun collection
Valentine’s Day, a day to spread love
Recipe


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
27 more die from Covid, 5,268 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft