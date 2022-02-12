

‘Dawn of Love’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

On 12thFebruary, food lovers can relish a heart-warming Pre- Valentine's Dinner Buffet, while on 13thFebruary, there will be a delicious Pohela Falgun Dinner Buffet at Water Garden Brasserie.

On 14th February, for the most exclusive and intimate Valentine's Celebration, lovebirds can enjoy an exquisite Sensations Six Course Gourmet Dinner at the hotel's internationally accredited Sublime Restaurant located on the topmost floor overlooking the Water Garden Pond.

The 5 star hotel's Signature Program offers an exotic Sensations BBQ Dinner Buffet with exciting entertainments at its Water Garden Poolside. Couples will experience a combination of a memorable dining event followed by its legendary heart floating ceremony. Guests will get to light up heart shaped candle floats and send them adrift on the majestic Water Garden Pond. This will be followed by exciting raffle draw prizes.

Overlooking the Water Garden Pond, diners may also avail another outdoor dining option at the scenic Water Garden Terrace. An open air candle light international dinner buffet awaits including music, giveaways, flower displays and a photo booth.

Alternatively, guests may choose a mesmerizing Sensations Dinner Buffet crafted by the Executive Chef, to be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie.

Moreover, patrons will be happy to avail the "Buy One Get One Free" offer for all buffets with selected credit cards on 14th February, 2022.







