

A celebration on valentine’s day with Dhaka Regency

This Valentine's Day, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort offers City's most happening event for those who wants to surprise their loved ones with a selection of exceptional dining experiences especially made for the sweet occasion on the Skyline.For lovebirds who want to celebrate romance in the great outdoors, the hotel presents 'Valentine on the Skyline at Dhaka Regency' - with an exclusive Valentine Buffet dinner for couple in the scintillating atmosphere of GRILL ON THE SKYLINE, our signature rooftop garden restaurant on February 14.Where guests can enjoy the evening with the sparkling candlelit ambiance to the rhythm of Live Musical performance by Prominent Singer with valentine special drink and heart shape cake, on-the-table chocolates, instant photograph with frame, and many more.