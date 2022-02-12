Video
Rang Bangladesh in this Falgun

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Rang Bangladesh in this Falgun

Rang Bangladesh in this Falgun

Keeping up with the ever-changing trends in fashion, a different colour palette is the highlight for Rang Bangladesh this season. With the first of Falgun just around the corner, the fashion house is all set for a colourful season once more with their saris, kameezs and panjabis. Setting aside the typical bright yellow, Nipun has focused more on other shades of yellow, green and off-white, with floral motifs on their clothes in linen, voile, viscose and other fabrics that are adorned with screen print, block prints, and embroidery.


