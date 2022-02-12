

Anjan’s comes up with Falgun collection

Bangladesh is a country of seasonal variations. Spring is our favorite season in Bangladesh - Rituraj Basant. The nature brings variety of colors.

Floral and geometric motifs were chosen as theme of those Falgun dresses while as colours, they gave importance on yellow, orange, green which actually depict the festiveness. There are some diversity in the design also. The fashion house kept an eye on the brightness of the dress, which is important given the significance of spring season. Cotton, voil, lilen cotton was chosen for the cloths of the Falgun collections.

Anjan's collections include Punjabi, koti, for the male and varity colors of saree, salwar-kameej, tops for the female. The fashion house also prioritizes the kids, bringing up some unique collections for them.





Country's leading fashion house Anjan's has come up with bang with the Falgun collections yet again. The spring comes in this country along with jovial mood, quelling the banality of the winter. Keeping the significance and festiveness of the spring, Anjan's collections were designed.Bangladesh is a country of seasonal variations. Spring is our favorite season in Bangladesh - Rituraj Basant. The nature brings variety of colors.Floral and geometric motifs were chosen as theme of those Falgun dresses while as colours, they gave importance on yellow, orange, green which actually depict the festiveness. There are some diversity in the design also. The fashion house kept an eye on the brightness of the dress, which is important given the significance of spring season. Cotton, voil, lilen cotton was chosen for the cloths of the Falgun collections.Anjan's collections include Punjabi, koti, for the male and varity colors of saree, salwar-kameej, tops for the female. The fashion house also prioritizes the kids, bringing up some unique collections for them.