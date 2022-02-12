Video
Saturday, 12 February, 2022
Life & Style

Valentine's Day, a day to spread love

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Farhana Naznin

Valentine’s Day, a day to spread love

Valentine’s Day, a day to spread love

The significance of Valentine's Day can't be denied this day, even though it doesn't originate from our country. The day in fact came from the western world but it's now established firmly amongst us. It's a special day to give and take love. But love doesn't necessarily mean that it should be happened between a couple. The magnitude of love is huge. You can spread love for all regardless of your love interest, father, mother, brother, sister or anybody else. This day gives us realization that through love you can change a society, you can change the whole world, you can bring up positive vibe. That's the significance of Valentine's Day.
So it's time to celebrate the day. Whether you're a part of a couple or you're happily single, there are many ways to celebrate February 14th.
Even though it is a foreign culture, the Bangladeshi people adopted it adorably. It has now become a trend in the country and the people almost go on berserk to make it colourful.
You don't have to break the bank to celebrate Valentine's Day, or to prove how much you love each other by spending more than you can afford to.
There are so many simple, inexpensive, creative, and romantic ways to say 'I love you,' and these gifts of the heart will make lasting memories that neither one of you will soon forget.
Valentine’s Day, a day to spread love

Valentine’s Day, a day to spread love

Therefore the fashion houses, corporate institutions and other companies all over the world gears up specially for this day and Bangladesh is no exception. And as we are now used to see, the Day is also an occasion if you want to make campaign on something else.
However you can buy wardrobe for your beloved person's on the eve of valentine day from our local fashion houses outlets --- like kay kraft, Rang Bangladesh, Le Reve, Nipun, Bishwo rang, Anjans, Aarong, Bibiana etc.
In popular imagination, Valentine's Day seems to be all about mushy cards, candy hearts and butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling - in fact all that is associated with new love and first dates. But married couples need not feel left out. However, married couples also enjoy the day by staying indoors and having homemade specialties. The Valentine's Day that you could also savour at the comforts of your own home and prepare some special food items to make the occasion more enjoyable.


