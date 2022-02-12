

Foods to eat during pregnancy for a healthy baby



Pregnant women are needed to take extra care of what they eat during the pregnancy period to fulfil the special nutritional requirements of the baby. In short, choosing healthy and nutrient-rich foods will ensure that you and your fetus, both stay healthy. It also helps you lose weight easily after you have given birth.



Dairy products

During pregnancy, the consumption of dairy products is very important. It helps you meet the extra requirement of proteins and calcium which gives support to your growing fetus. Drink at least one glass of milk a day and consume more yoghurt, cheese and ghee to keep your baby healthy.



Eggs: Eggs are considered as superfoods by many as they are a great source of vitamins, proteins and minerals. The proteins present in eggs makes them good for the growing baby as it generates and repairs the cells of the fetus. Additionally, eggs have a high amount of choline in them which is essential for the development of the brain and nervous system of the unborn baby.

Bananas: Bananas are a great source of folic acid, calcium, potassium and vitamin B6. They are also rich in antioxidants and they help in boosting the energy. So, they can be a good addition for your pregnancy diet.



Legumes: Legumes are the group of foods which includes lentils, soybeans, peas, beans, chickpeas and peanuts. They are an excellent source of plant-based fibre, protein, folate, calcium and iron, and all of these are very important for a pregnant woman. Having enough folate will make sure that your baby will be born healthy and stay protected from many diseases and infections in future.



Nuts: Nuts are delicious and they are full of healthy fats, which makes them an ideal choice for snacking during the pregnancy period. They have brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, fibres and other essential nutrients which are crucial for the development of the baby.



Orange juice: Orange juice can fill you up with folate, potassium and of course, vitamin C. It can provide your baby with necessary nutrients which will prevent various types of birth defects. The vitamin C content in orange juice will increase your baby's ability to absorb iron in the body. So, have one glass of orange juice every day as a part of your breakfast.

Leafy vegetables: Leafy vegetables are nutrient-rich and we all know that they can help in protecting the body against a lot of diseases. Being a rich source of antioxidants, calcium, protein, fibre, folate, vitamins and potassium, green veggies are a great addition for your pregnancy diet. Pregnancy is one of the happiest phases in a woman's life but, it can have its own set of mental and physical stresses. Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is very important during the period of pregnancy as it helps both the mother and the baby to stay healthy! During this time, your body needs extra nutrients to improve your baby's health. In fact, you need to add 400-500 extra calories each day in your diet during the 2nd and 3rd trimesters.Pregnant women are needed to take extra care of what they eat during the pregnancy period to fulfil the special nutritional requirements of the baby. In short, choosing healthy and nutrient-rich foods will ensure that you and your fetus, both stay healthy. It also helps you lose weight easily after you have given birth.Dairy productsDuring pregnancy, the consumption of dairy products is very important. It helps you meet the extra requirement of proteins and calcium which gives support to your growing fetus. Drink at least one glass of milk a day and consume more yoghurt, cheese and ghee to keep your baby healthy.Eggs: Eggs are considered as superfoods by many as they are a great source of vitamins, proteins and minerals. The proteins present in eggs makes them good for the growing baby as it generates and repairs the cells of the fetus. Additionally, eggs have a high amount of choline in them which is essential for the development of the brain and nervous system of the unborn baby.Bananas: Bananas are a great source of folic acid, calcium, potassium and vitamin B6. They are also rich in antioxidants and they help in boosting the energy. So, they can be a good addition for your pregnancy diet.Legumes: Legumes are the group of foods which includes lentils, soybeans, peas, beans, chickpeas and peanuts. They are an excellent source of plant-based fibre, protein, folate, calcium and iron, and all of these are very important for a pregnant woman. Having enough folate will make sure that your baby will be born healthy and stay protected from many diseases and infections in future.Nuts: Nuts are delicious and they are full of healthy fats, which makes them an ideal choice for snacking during the pregnancy period. They have brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, fibres and other essential nutrients which are crucial for the development of the baby.Orange juice: Orange juice can fill you up with folate, potassium and of course, vitamin C. It can provide your baby with necessary nutrients which will prevent various types of birth defects. The vitamin C content in orange juice will increase your baby's ability to absorb iron in the body. So, have one glass of orange juice every day as a part of your breakfast.Leafy vegetables: Leafy vegetables are nutrient-rich and we all know that they can help in protecting the body against a lot of diseases. Being a rich source of antioxidants, calcium, protein, fibre, folate, vitamins and potassium, green veggies are a great addition for your pregnancy diet.