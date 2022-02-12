Video
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:15 AM
Home Women's Own

Heritage handloom festival 2022 ends today

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Report

Heritage handloom festival 2022 ends today

Heritage handloom festival 2022 ends today

A four-day Heritage Handloom Festival 2022 aimed at promoting country's traditional items that kicked off on Wednesday at the city's Gulshan Shooting Club is ending today.
The event was to create greater interactions among local and global stakeholders, including craftsmen and buyers.
The Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SMEF) and the Association of Fashion Designers of Bangladesh (AFDB) have jointly organised the event.
The announcement of the fair was made at a press briefing at the SME Foundation's conference centre at its office in the city's Agargaon area on Tuesday.
SMEF Managing Director Dr. Md Mofizur Rahman and AFDB President Mantasha Ahmed briefed reporters on the fourth edition of the event.
 "The event provided an opportunity for craftsmen from the country's remote areas to contact the leading fashion designers, thereby helping innovate new items as well create employment opportunities," said, Mantasha Ahmed, AFDB President.
Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury inaugurated the fair as the chief guest on first day.
However, the fair has been attended by various government ministers, officials, ambassadors of different countries and local and foreign buyers and sellers.  Fifty stalls are displaying handloom products at the fair.
The festival organisers also hosted documentary shows on the history of the handloom and handicraft, online seminars and other events, said Dr Md Mafizur Rahman.

Dr Md Mafizur Rahman said, "Bangladesh's handloom industry has a rich history. Traditional Jamdani saree from Sonargaon, Benarasi saree from Mirpur, handloom saree from Tangail, lungi and handloom cloth from Sirajganj, Nakshi Kantha, khadi from Cumilla, silk from Rajshahi, Manipuri handloom and handloom produced by ethnic groups in Rangamati are famous across the country."


« PreviousNext »

