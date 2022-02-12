

A theory of love

Three questions arise. Firstly, where does love as described above come from? What causes it? Love is commitment to life and its essence i.e., the approximation of goodness. Life and its essence are immutable. And because love is a commitment to life which is immutable, love is also unchanging. Therefore, because love is unchanging, it cannot come from or be caused by things of a nature different from its own i.e., love cannot come from mutable things. It cannot come from physical attraction or attraction to values or ideas or material things. Beauty fades, money comes and goes, ideas evolve and values change. Because these things change, a love hinged on them must change and cease to exist once they change. But love does not change because it is a commitment to life, whose essence is immutable. So, where does love come from?

Love comes from understanding. Particularly, love comes from understanding oneself. Understanding life starts with understanding oneself. If one understands that their existence is essentially a struggle to approximate goodness, one is then able to understand that others around them are engaged in a similar struggle. Understanding this enables one to extend their commitment to their life i.e., approximating goodness to a higher level where one can commit to another's life i.e., to another person's struggle to approximate goodness. This understanding of love brings up another question.

If indeed love is as described above, then we can love anybody in this way. Yes, indeed, because we can love anybody in the way described here because we each have the potential to commit to life - our own and that of other people. But if this description of love is also the essence of romantic love, as earlier stated, how are we then to distinguish between romantic love and other kinds of love? The difference is twofold. First, love as here described is not passive. It is a love that requires us to actively intervene in the world to facilitate, encourage and support the other's struggle to approximate goodness. Amongst all our relations, the degree to which we can intervene is the world is highest for our romantic partners, followed by our close family and perhaps some friends. The second difference is that for our romantic partners, we also happen to share romantic moments. Yet, romance is not the essence of such a relationship unless otherwise stated. Romance is primarily a means of perpetuating our species.

