

Lucky, a brave police officer who breaks all barriers

Lucky is now working in Mymensingh Range office. She had long time worked in Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and also in Mirpur Division.

She solved several clueless cases and led many risky and important operations. For her outstanding job, she received the Women Police Leadership Awards two years in a row in 2016 and 2018 and in 2019 she received the IGP's Exemplary Good Services Badge. For her commitment and unbroken police service, she received the President Police Medal from Honorable Prime Minister in 2015. She has received several accolades from various organizations.

Her father is a pro-independence activist. Her spouse, like her, is a member of the Banglades Police. They are the parents of two girls.

She strives to protect women and children from harm. She's written several excellent pieces to raise awareness about crimes against women and cybercrime.

"We, the women of Bangladesh face barrier from our family in any job. But I'll say that my case was an exceptional one. Because, before joining police, I was a judicial magistrate. And in our social context, that job was more honourable than this one. So, my parents were not happy. Although they gave respect to my choice and gave me all sorts of support to be qualified in BCS and to complete my training as well," Lucky said.

She earned her LL.B (hons.) and Master's degree from the University of Dhaka's Faculty of Law. She graduated from the University of Rajshahi with a second master's degree in police science. She was appointed as a Judicial Magistrate in the district of Narayanganj. She then joined the BCS (Police) in 2010.

"We are three sisters among them I am the eldest. I never feel that they had any regret of having three daughters and no son. They raised us like sons. They never forced in choosing my career. But from my childhood they had a dream thet I would be a doctor. And after joining Judiciary, they liked that from their heart and so they didn't like joining police. But they didn't forced anything to any of us. We, three, enjoyed complete freedom in choosing our career," she added.

Lucky, a brave police officer who breaks all barriers

"Yes, I agree. There are so many allegations against police. In fact, when we work, we always find two parties, victim and accused. So its quite normal that in each and every case some people will be happy and satisfied with our job and, some will be dissatisfied. Again, sometimes we find some faults in our members. Those are their own liabilities. To my point, the individual is liable for his fault, not all members," she remarked.

"On the other hand, we have innumerable achievements. We make the history in 1971, in our liberation war, we , the police made first armed resistance. Apart from that in this Covid situation, we the police became people's closest friends, closest relatives. But its true, I see that our achievements are not always focused properly."

As a mother it is not easier for her to maintain both family and the job but still she finds a way to be balance it and become a success story.

"In true sense no job is easier for a wife or for a mother. And policing is much difficult for them as we don't have any routine, we have to work till late night. Sometimes we have to start our job before sunrise. And most of the time our children and families are deprived of our care and services. Although these deprivation, they proud of us as we serve for the society, for the nation."

Lucky however didn't want to single out any term like 'discrimination' in the professional world, rather she wants to term it as 'lack of confidence' which routed many women's way in their respective jod field.

"I'll mention it as 'lack of confidence', not 'discrimination'. In our service, we have to do many risky, life threatening job, so sometimes our authority didn't want to assign lady officers for those duties. But, we successfully achieved the confidence and we proved ourselves as competent for all challenging jobs. Now, women police are working in different challenging sectors. We have female police supers in 5 districts. They are working with name and fame. I myself always work hard and never try to take any advantage of being woman, so I never face any discrimination. But its true, in my early period of job, I have to prove that I can work like a male officer."

She also praises her male colleagues to be so supportive.

"It varies from individual to individual. Actually it depends on one's mindset. So some of our male colleagues are extra ordinarily supportive, helpful. And some other are not so much. But, in police, our culture is very positive so those who are not supportive from heart, they also have to show respect to female colleagues, as our chief sir and other senior sir are very positive to female officers," she said, adding that, "Moreover, I was woman affairs secretary for three terms in Bangladesh Police Service Association, I saw that our senior officers never tolerate any disrespect to female officers."

And she has a message to deliver for the women in Bangladesh.

"I would like to say that, nothing is easy in this hard world. No reward will fall on you like rain, even the male also have to work hard to get an achievement, so if you want to do something, want to be someone important, you have to work hard. So work hard with your honesty and sincerity, you will win. Another thing, please try to help other women. Thus we will be able to make a better place for all women."

















Mahmuda Afroz Lucky, who strives for excellence, is an Additional Superintendent of Bangladesh Police. While a few women, choose to be police in the context of Bangladesh, Lucky is exceptional one. She wants to thrive in profession and already had many achievements to cherish. But she is hungry to do something which could earn a laurel for the country.Lucky is now working in Mymensingh Range office. She had long time worked in Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and also in Mirpur Division.She solved several clueless cases and led many risky and important operations. For her outstanding job, she received the Women Police Leadership Awards two years in a row in 2016 and 2018 and in 2019 she received the IGP's Exemplary Good Services Badge. For her commitment and unbroken police service, she received the President Police Medal from Honorable Prime Minister in 2015. She has received several accolades from various organizations.Her father is a pro-independence activist. Her spouse, like her, is a member of the Banglades Police. They are the parents of two girls.She strives to protect women and children from harm. She's written several excellent pieces to raise awareness about crimes against women and cybercrime."We, the women of Bangladesh face barrier from our family in any job. But I'll say that my case was an exceptional one. Because, before joining police, I was a judicial magistrate. And in our social context, that job was more honourable than this one. So, my parents were not happy. Although they gave respect to my choice and gave me all sorts of support to be qualified in BCS and to complete my training as well," Lucky said.She earned her LL.B (hons.) and Master's degree from the University of Dhaka's Faculty of Law. She graduated from the University of Rajshahi with a second master's degree in police science. She was appointed as a Judicial Magistrate in the district of Narayanganj. She then joined the BCS (Police) in 2010."We are three sisters among them I am the eldest. I never feel that they had any regret of having three daughters and no son. They raised us like sons. They never forced in choosing my career. But from my childhood they had a dream thet I would be a doctor. And after joining Judiciary, they liked that from their heart and so they didn't like joining police. But they didn't forced anything to any of us. We, three, enjoyed complete freedom in choosing our career," she added.She is in such a profession, which is always criticized, no matter how sacrifice they do for the country and for the security of the people. She said, not the whole police department is liable for this but only a few people do this and they are trying to uproot those irregularities."Yes, I agree. There are so many allegations against police. In fact, when we work, we always find two parties, victim and accused. So its quite normal that in each and every case some people will be happy and satisfied with our job and, some will be dissatisfied. Again, sometimes we find some faults in our members. Those are their own liabilities. To my point, the individual is liable for his fault, not all members," she remarked."On the other hand, we have innumerable achievements. We make the history in 1971, in our liberation war, we , the police made first armed resistance. Apart from that in this Covid situation, we the police became people's closest friends, closest relatives. But its true, I see that our achievements are not always focused properly."As a mother it is not easier for her to maintain both family and the job but still she finds a way to be balance it and become a success story."In true sense no job is easier for a wife or for a mother. And policing is much difficult for them as we don't have any routine, we have to work till late night. Sometimes we have to start our job before sunrise. And most of the time our children and families are deprived of our care and services. Although these deprivation, they proud of us as we serve for the society, for the nation."Lucky however didn't want to single out any term like 'discrimination' in the professional world, rather she wants to term it as 'lack of confidence' which routed many women's way in their respective jod field."I'll mention it as 'lack of confidence', not 'discrimination'. In our service, we have to do many risky, life threatening job, so sometimes our authority didn't want to assign lady officers for those duties. But, we successfully achieved the confidence and we proved ourselves as competent for all challenging jobs. Now, women police are working in different challenging sectors. We have female police supers in 5 districts. They are working with name and fame. I myself always work hard and never try to take any advantage of being woman, so I never face any discrimination. But its true, in my early period of job, I have to prove that I can work like a male officer."She also praises her male colleagues to be so supportive."It varies from individual to individual. Actually it depends on one's mindset. So some of our male colleagues are extra ordinarily supportive, helpful. And some other are not so much. But, in police, our culture is very positive so those who are not supportive from heart, they also have to show respect to female colleagues, as our chief sir and other senior sir are very positive to female officers," she said, adding that, "Moreover, I was woman affairs secretary for three terms in Bangladesh Police Service Association, I saw that our senior officers never tolerate any disrespect to female officers."And she has a message to deliver for the women in Bangladesh."I would like to say that, nothing is easy in this hard world. No reward will fall on you like rain, even the male also have to work hard to get an achievement, so if you want to do something, want to be someone important, you have to work hard. So work hard with your honesty and sincerity, you will win. Another thing, please try to help other women. Thus we will be able to make a better place for all women."