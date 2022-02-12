Where life has gone?

My heart is a nursing home.

Had failed my agitated primitive resurrection

at the end of the untamed night.

Just living like a dead man.

How could I break the top of chest in a

melancholy noon at the shore of wait full

restaurant and how much it will be long?

Wanna keep on your palm love's

sediment by

broken night skeleton.



wanna be back from the inflate of dream

to the bottom of youth by rhythmic rub.

Wanna bring the flood of moon on your

silky garden of physique by peaceful

confluence.

Wanna bloom hundred's flowers by love

surplus.

on your morgue of heart.



Where are you?

Are you still walking at the shore of marsh

for glean shell?

The age of Dhaka turning wrinkled

Getting on face by the bite of cruel time.

Only the sweet childhood should not be back to life.