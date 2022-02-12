Video
Where life has gone?

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Rahaman Habib

My heart is a nursing home.
Had failed my agitated primitive resurrection
at the end of the untamed night.
Just living like a dead man.
How could I break the top of chest in a
melancholy noon at the shore of wait full
restaurant and how much it will be long?
Wanna keep on your palm love's
sediment by
broken night skeleton.

wanna be back from the inflate of dream
to the bottom of youth by rhythmic rub.
Wanna bring the flood of moon on your
silky garden of physique by peaceful
confluence.
Wanna bloom hundred's flowers by love
surplus.
on your morgue of heart.

Where are you?
Are you still walking at the shore of marsh
for glean shell?
The age of Dhaka turning wrinkled
Getting on face by the bite of cruel time.
Only the sweet childhood should not be back to life.



