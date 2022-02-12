All the Things are shattered

The atmosphere, the air, and the small cote are shattered.

The bondage, the faith, and the norms among all the humans are no more.

The song is unsung; the flute is without tune

The sermon is undelivered; the monk-priest-hazrat is in equal-chaos.



The boy whom I saw with a herd was sent to geo-city with threat.

The man whom you saw with a flute, sung harmony was lost.

The woman whom we saw sewing the mother-earth with virginity passed away.

The tree under which we took shelter in hottest breeze was cut down whimsically.



Now all try to unweave, unwind, and unravel.

Bleed the bondage among present, past and future.

All are deception between midnight and dawn.

Before tomorrow morning, present is without present;

Future is futureless; past is past-less.



Where is there any end of them?

The soundless sail is sailing and swelling but sailing with wailing.

I sometimes wonder if that is and ever

What the Prophet-Lord-Krishna meant million years ago.









111 4 Haiku poems by Md Atiqur Rahman222



Haiku-1

Milky Way in woods-

Lots of stars twinkling, dancing

Delightful fireflies!



Haiku-2

You have a heart...

As big as a blue whale...

Full of arrogance!



Haiku-3

Your beauty is a boa:

I breathe hard in sweet suffocation...

Well, show me more!



Haiku-4

I am walking

On these dried fallen leaves...

Trees don't care!



The poet is assistant Professor, Department of English, Pundra University of Science & Technology, Bogura





