Poetry in Motion

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Farid Ahmad

Me, the mud!
the bottom of a despond pond,
Me, the land of absolute solitude!

There, appears a seed!
A dream, A warrior, A survivor!
It keeps never turning over
daydream in its merry mind!

Makes its thoroughfare
through the obscure water,
Finally, finds rays, the Sunseeker!
Symbolizes potential and resilience!

Me make the water muddier,
More attractive it emerges from water!
Ergo, the special chemistry, there depicts
Divine, Perfection and Enlightenment!!

Attributed with innocence,
Grace, purity, beauty, fertility and serenity!
Being born in muddy waters; Unspoiled!
Untouched! attains spirit staying unfastened!

Firmly rooting in mire
Submerges every night to emerge alone
in the sunlight! To remain reborn again!
Me allows to break the surface of water!

It repels water! with
No visible signs of filth; for its artful
Survival! Albeit owes to root, lives in earth!
Looks Beautiful! As leaving the murky mud!

Good overcomes
Gloom and doom! Light beats out darkness!
Me, the muddy home; thus, cultivates visions!
Let it bloom in the dirt; flourish, build the base!

For what feels Broken!!
Support the Growth! Evolution! Existence!!!
Magic of Metamorphosis! Single Petal blooms
A slender celestial stem on a muddy pond garden!

Wow, an amazing flower!!!
That opens up to give life to the despond pond
The Flower finds what it needs to sustain Life!!
A spring springs in the Heat of lone Loneliness!

A Flower with
A lovely fragrance in the land of solitudes!
A haven in the game of no return, reciprocal fight!
As of then, fresh flower, full bloom, A virgin woman!

The woman is poetry
And the Poetry in motion
What makes her so beautiful!!!

Farid Ahmad is a writer, columnist, fictionist and university teacher


