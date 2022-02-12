Adolescents at Rohingya camps at risk: Speakers

CHATTAGRAM, February 11: "Adolescents and young people are most at risk of being involved in crime activities in Rohingya camps." The World Food Programme (WFP) Skills Development and Volunteer Service project has been implemented in 32 Rohingya camps to build their skills and awareness".

Speakers said this at a day-long workshop at a hotel in Cox's Bazar. The main organiser of the workshop was World Vision Bangladesh. The project has been implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Relief and Disaster and funded by the World Bank, says a press release. The project is being implemented in partnership with World Vision Bangladesh, Action Aid, ICCO Cooperation, Save the Children Ukhia and Rohingya Camp in partnership with WFP to implement EMCRP Component 2 - Strengthening Community Resilience. WFP Project Officers Habibur Rahman and Mizanur Rahman, Acting Office-in-Charge of World Vision JoynalAbedin, Food Security and Livelihood Sector Lead Dr. MakhanLalDutt, Head of Humanitarian Programme for Action Aid spoke at the event. In addition, more than 10,000 adolescents have been trained in volunteer work to create awareness in Rohingya camps. At the same time, it has created more than 2,000 skilled workers in masonry, wood and bamboo work, the press release added.