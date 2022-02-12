Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rotary Media Award in development journalism introduced

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Rotary Club of Uttara organised a press meet on Rotary Media Award at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday. The Daily Observer Editor and former president of the Dhaka North West Rotary Club Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present among others. photo: observer

Rotary Club of Uttara organised a press meet on Rotary Media Award at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday. The Daily Observer Editor and former president of the Dhaka North West Rotary Club Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury was present among others. photo: observer

Rotary on Friday announced "Rotary Media Award" for journalists to recognise their outstanding contributions in the field of development journalism highlighting Bangladesh's economic development.
The announcement was made at a press conference by Rotary's District Governor Barrister MutasimBillahFaruqui at the Jatiya Press Club. Rotary Club of Uttaraorganised the news conference and its president Rotarian JulhasAlam, also a journalist, chaired the event.
The Rotary Media Award-2022 will be presented in two categories-one award for broadcast media and another for print media including online. Every awardee will be conferred with BDT 100,000 (one lakh), a crest and a certificate.
The district governor said Bangladesh has become a model of development and Rotary is also working for changing people's lives through efforts under seven areas assigned by the Rotary International headquartered in Illinois in the United States.
"Media is playing a crucial role in projecting good examples of development in the country. Rotary wants to recognize media's such effort. So we are introducing this special award to encourage journalists," Faruqui said.
He said any news report or series of reports with focus on the development and sustainability in the fields of - a) fighting disaster, b) providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, c) saving mothers and children, d) supporting education, e) growing local economies and f) protecting the environment-can be submitted for the awards.
But the reports must be published between July 01, 2021 and March 05, 2022. The reports can be either in Bangla or English. Journalists under RID 3281 - Barishal, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur-are eligible to submit reports for the awards. Any Bangladeshi journalist -man or woman-from national or regional newspapers, TV and Radio stations can submit nominations for the Rotary Media Award by March 05, 2022 (midnight), he said.
The reports should be sent through email:[email protected]
Under the Rotary International, Bangladesh's Rotary administration is divided into two Rotary districts. Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions fall under RID3282. More than 300 clubs are working in Bangladesh under RID3281.
Noted media personality and also past president of Rotary Club of Dhaka North West Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said there is a relation between Rotary and Media. "Rotary is providing services, while the media are bringing thoseto the public," he said.
"With the introduction of this media award, it will help check corruption, curb offenses, stabilize democracy and promote the spirit of the Liberation War further. And it will also strengthen the relation between Rotary and journalists further," said Iqbal Sobhan.
Past district governor and also regional coordinator for Rotary's public image SAM Showket Hossain said now political stories are given the first priority and business news get the second priority. "But issues related to social and economic development should get more priority in the media," he said. "So Rotary and the media can work together for ensuring better development practices," he said. RID3281 chief advisor Magfur Uddin Ahmed, District Governor Elect Engr MA Wahab, UNB Editor Mahfuzur Rahman, head of news of GTV, Syed Ishtiaque Reza, head of news of NTV ZahirulAlam, senior leaders of the Jatiya Press Club and representatives of journalists' unions also attended the press conference.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adolescents at Rohingya camps at risk: Speakers
Rotary Media Award in development journalism introduced
Corona infection cases cross 1,24,819-mark in Ctg
Omicron may leave behind high level of immunity in Bangladesh: Experts
Swiss Ambassador assures  necessary cooperation
1,270 seats still vacant at IU
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Speakers demand punishment


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
27 more die from Covid, 5,268 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft