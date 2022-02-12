Corona infection cases cross 1,24,819-mark in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 11: The number of Corona infection cases have crossed the 1,24,819 mark in the city and district on Friday.

The number of Corona infection cases climbed to 1,24, 819 with 277 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 2,924 samples in 16 Covid-19 laboratories in the district, at the 9.47 percent positivity rate till Friday morning, DrIlias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram told BSS today.

"Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 casualties remained steady at 1,360 as no more patients died on Thursday in the district, the source added.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 1,05,243 with the recovery of 273 more patients on Thursday in the district. The average recovery rate stands at 84.76 percent.

A total of 2614 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here. -BSS















